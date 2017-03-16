× Roll over crash on West Canal Road in Dover Township

DOVER TWP., Pa. — Northern York County Regional Police were dispatched to W. Canal Rd. between S. Salem Church Rd. and Davidsburg Rd. for a crash in Dover Twp. at around 3:00 p.m.

According to police, when they arrived they found one overturned vehicle blocking the entire roadway. The area of the crash is on a sharp turn which is currently covered in ice and drifted snow.

The operator of the vehicle is currently being evaluated by EMS responders and injuries are considered minor to moderate at this time, police say.

The roadway will be closed in both directions. The earliest projected time for the roadway to be open is 4:00 p.m.. Dover Area School District officials were made aware of the road closure and parents of students who ride the bus home using this route can expect minor delays in their children returning home from school.