Sale of Carlisle Regional Medical Center could have economic side-effects

SOUTH MIDDLETON TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. -- An agreement to sell four central Pennsylvania hospitals could have an economic side-effect on several communities.

Community Health Systems recently announced it made a deal to sell its facilities in Cumberland, Lancaster, and York counties to PinnacleHealth System.

Carlisle Regional Medical Center happens to be the largest taxpayer in South Middleton Township, but if it's acquired by the non-profit organization PinnacleHealth, hundreds of thousands of tax dollars could disappear.

Carlisle Regional could become part of PinnacleHealth if a sale goes through by summer 2017.

South Middleton Township supervisor Tom Faley said "hit me like a 'daggone' baseball bat. I had heard rumors, but nothing with substance. I had heard rumors for months."

Faley estimated the sale of CRMC could fetch as much as $75 million.

"Based on that, then we know we get what's called a real estate transfer tax, which is half of one percent to us, half of one percent to the school board. And in both cases we would get $375,000," Faley said.

It's a significant windfall in the short term, but PinnacleHealth's non-profit tax exempt status could cost South Middleton Township a loss of $17,000 in fire taxes in the long term.

"We can survive the $17,000 but this will put the school board in a hurt," Faley said.

South Middleton Township school board president Mike Berk said "it could obviously impact the tax base, for the district and the support and the funding for the schools, however what we're doing in the district is we're taking a wait and see attitude."

The pending sale could mean a loss of nearly $700,000 in tax assessment revenue for the South Middleton Township School District.

"We have a finance committee that we have started this year, that's actually starting to look into those scenarios. We need to be prepared for that," Berk said.

South Middleton Township currently has no property tax, but property owners may wonder how the district may cover its potential losses.

"These days with the Act 1 index, and the limitation on school boards and their ability to raise taxes without going to a referendum, we operate under much tighter constraints now than we used to," Berk said.

Meanwhile, the potential health benefits of a sale could bring a more positive prognosis to the community.

"[I'm anxious to see what the possibilities could be, because I believe due to their size with all the assets, they will be able to give more widespread coverage then we get here right now," Faley said.

South Middleton Township School District officials will discuss the topic of the sale as an agenda item at its finance meeting on Monday at 5 pm.