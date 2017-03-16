The 43rd Annual Pennsylvania Home Show provides homeowners, prospective buyers 300 exhibits

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The 43rd Annual Pennsylvania Home Show opens its doors Thursday, March 16, inviting homeowners and prospective homeowners from the region to visit more than 300 exhibitors inside the State Farm Show Complex Expo Center. The Home Show is presented by the Home Builders Association of Metropolitan Harrisburg.

Back this year – the Kitchen & Bath Showcase features the latest in products and designs from 11 of the region’s best kitchen and bath professionals. Visitors can tour a 1,450-sq. ft. furnished and landscaped home from Lebanon Valley Homes. Strathmeyer Landscape presents a “Creating Outdoor Experiences,” display with an outdoor kitchen area, outdoor fire area, water feature and landscaping.

The Pennsylvania Home Show provides ideas and solutions for everything to beautify, update and maintain the home. Exhibitors range from essentials such as roofing, basement waterproofing to new home builders and spas. Special activities include Senior Day on Thursday, a wine tasting event on Friday evening, Kids’ Day on Saturday, March 18 featuring a Kids’ LEGO ® building contest. On Friday and Saturday, Grammy nominated singer/song writer Ray Owen will be performing. On Sunday, Zoo America will showcase different animals with their Paws, Claws, Scales and Tales presentation.

The Pennsylvania Home Show runs from Thursday, March 16 through Sunday, March 19. Show hours are 10:00 a.m. to 8 p.m. the first three days, Sunday 10:00 a.m. to 6 p.m. On-site parking is free. Admission price is $10, with a $1 military discount. Children 12 and under are free. On Senior Day, Thursday, guests 55 years and older pay only $8. For a complete list of events, visit PAHomeShow.com

SHOW ATTRACTIONS

Kitchen & Bath Showcase: Eleven of from the region’s best kitchen and bath professionals collected into a single feature area.

Feature Home:

Tour a furnished and landscaped 1,450 Sq. Ft. home from Lebanon Valley Homes.

Outdoor Living Experience:

Strathmeyer Landscape has created an “Creating Outdoor Experiences,” demonstrating how homeowners can enhance their everyday activities and add living space with an outdoor kitchen and landscaping.

Visitors will enjoy FREE on-site parking each day of the 4-day show.

SHOW SCHEDULED EVENTS

Opening Ceremonies, Thursday, 9 a.m. Harrisburg Mayor, Eric Papenfuse will announcement a new initiative to encourage development and property rehabilitation based on a tax abatement program for city commercial and residential property owners.

Night to Wine, Friday 4- 8 p.m. – wine tasting offered by Armstrong Valley Winery, Cassel Vineyards, Deer Creek Winery and Olivero’s Vineyard.

Kids’ Day, Saturday, March 18, kid’s LEGO® contest, Saturday. Registration at noon, event 1-2 p.m., judging at 2:15 p.m.

Zoo America, Sunday 1- 2 p.m., staff will perform their Paws, Claws, Scales, and Tales presentation.