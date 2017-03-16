× Two Lancaster men ordered to stand trial for February murder of brothers in Lancaster City home

LANCASTER, Pa.– Two Lancaster men have been ordered to face trial for killing a pair or brothers last month at a city home.

Joshua Proper, 18, and Juan Cristo-Munoz, 18, waived their preliminary hearings this week on numerous charges, which include two counts of homicide and robbery for the murder of the brothers at their Poplar Street Home. Each is charged with two counts of homicide and robbery among other charges.

Now, District Judge Adam Witkonis ordered that Proper and Cristo-Munoz be tried in Lancaster County Court.

On February 19, police officers responded to the 600 block of Poplar Street and found the brothers wounded and Proper and Cristo-Munoz in the basement.

Autopsies showed that the brothers died of multiple traumatic injuries due to stab wounds and their deaths were ruled homicides.

“This is just one step in the process and they are of course still presumed innocent,” District Attorney Craig Stedman said Thursday, “but this case is of the highest priority for us and we will do everything we can to make sure these defendants are held fully accountable under the law.”

Both defendants are being held at Lancaster County Prison without bail.