× York Area Regional Police looking for missing elderly man

YORK, Pa. — The York Area Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 86-year-old man.

Charles McCullough left his residence in York Twp. today at 9:30 a.m. According to police he was traveling to a veterinarian office located along Susquehanna Trail in Manchester Twp., driving a white 1997 Buick Lesabre with PA registration EPX-5205.

McCullough is 5’10 and about 180 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.He has not been seen or heard from since leaving his home this morning.

If you think you have seen McCullough or may know his whereabouts, please call 911 and as for York Regional Police Department.