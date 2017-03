× 14 displaced after Thursday night fire in York

WEST YORK BOROUGH, YORK COUNTY, Pa.– 14 people have been displaced after a Thursday night fire at Gateway Apartments.

Crews were dispatched to the 1200 block of W. Market Street shortly after 10:20 p.m.

The fire originated in the kitchen, causing sprinklers to turn on, which in turn caused water damage.

Water damage is the primary reason for the displacement.

The Red Cross is assisting the 13 adults and child displaced due to the fire.