Daniel Petraeus is special guest on Perspectives in Military History Roundtable

Dr. Conrad Crane, only recently retired from active duty service in the U.S. Army, found himself a modern Cassandra, warning the military leadership about the preparation requirements for the U.S. Army and Marine Corps to conduct stability operations and counterinsurgency in Iraq. Dr. Crane’s continued push for proper planning in the eventual reconstruction of Iraq attracted the scrutiny of then-commanders General David H. Petraeus, U.S. Army (Retired) and General James Mattis, U.S. Marine Corps (Retired).

On Saturday, March 18, at 2:00 o.m., Dr. Crane and Gen. Petreaus will discuss the development of the formal response to the unpreparedness of American Forces: Field Manual 3-24/Marine Corps Warfighting Publication 3-33.5 Counterinsurgency.

The presentations will be complimented by questions and discussion from panelists Dr. Richard Lacquement, Colonel John Martin, U.S. Army (Retired), and Colonel Robert Balcavage, all of whom either served under Gen. Petreaus.