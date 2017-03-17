× Five people charged with involuntary manslaughter in drug-related death of 27-year-old Hanover woman

WEST MANHEIM TWP., Hanover, York County — West Manheim Township police have charged five people for a December 2015 drug-related death of 27-year-old Skylar Smith.

Police, dispatched to 1526 Oakwood Drive in Hanover, found Smith lying on the floor naked in the hallway, police said. Benjamin Dwayne Yelton, 28, who called police, said he found Smith lying facedown in the bathtub, reported that she took 15 mg percocets, and that he attempted CPR on her.

She was transported to Hanover Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. Police said there were no obvious signs indicating the cause of her death.

Upon further investigation, police discovered from phone records a drug transaction had occurred, which was also confirmed with the toxicology report. According to the police report, “the report stated that the testeing revealed the presence of 6-monoacetylmorphine, a metabolite of heroin, in her urine. Admission blood contained morphine (also a metabolite of heroin), oxydodone, oxymorophone and fentanyl. This combination of drugs was lethal.”

The following have been charged as listed:

Benjamin Dwayne Yelton 28 of Oakwood Drive, Hanover PA (currently in PA state prison on unrelated charges)

Yelton charged with: Involuntary Manslaughter, Drug Delivery Resulting in Death, two counts Possession With Intent to Manufacture, Delivery or Possession With the Intent to Manufacture or Deliver Controlled Substances, Criminal Conspiracy to possess With Intent to Manufacture, Delivery or Possession With the Intent to Manufacture or Deliver Controlled Substances

Denise Elaine Crone 46 of Glenville Road Glen Rock, PA

Jacob Darren Largent age 21 of Hampstead, MD

Joseph Guy Paul age 26 of Hampstead, MD

Diana Lynn Williams age 54 of Hampstead, MD

Crone, Largent, Paul, Williams charged with: Involuntary Manslaughter, Drug Delivery Resulting in Death, Possession With Intent to Manufacture, Delivery or Possession With the Intent to Manufacture or Deliver Controlled Substances, Criminal Conspiracy to possess With Intent to Manufacture, Delivery or Possession With the Intent to Manufacture or Deliver Controlled Substances