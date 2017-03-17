× Giant announces two Lancaster store closings

CARLISLE, Pa. – GIANT Food Stores today announced it will close two of its Lancaster stores. The stores located at 2074 Fruitville Pike and 235 North Reservoir St. will close on Thursday, May 18, 2017. All 179 impacted associates will be offered comparable positions in surrounding stores.

The two stores are older models and cannot be expanded with new amenities for customers. The Fruitville Pike GIANT is an older facility that was acquired 10 years ago with 48,800 total square feet and the Reservoir Street store is 37 years old and 39,500 square feet.

“It’s always difficult to close a store, but this decision was made as result of an ongoing assessment of our store fleet, and in this instance, the stores being closed are not part of our long-term plans for Lancaster,” said Tom Lenkevich, GIANT president. “We are always evaluating our stores to ensure we have the right number in the right locations to serve our customers. With several new and remodeled GIANT locations within close proximity of the stores being closed we are redirecting our resources to these locations.”

Fruitville Pike and Reservoir Street customers are invited to shop at one of GIANT’s nearby stores including 1605 Lititz Pike, Lancaster; 1008 Lititz Pike, Lititz; 1360 Columbia Ave., Lancaster; 550 Centerville Road, Lancaster; 10 Newport Road, Leola; 789 East Main St.; Mount Joy and 850 Main Street, Ephrata.

Source: Giant