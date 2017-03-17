House leaders set Obamacare repeal vote for Thursday

US Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price speaks at a press conference with House Republicans to discuss healthcare reform, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on March 17, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / NICHOLAS KAMM (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)
Republican leaders plan a vote Thursday to repeal Obamacare, optimistic that President Donald Trump can help them close the deal, multiple House Republican sources tell CNN.
Leaders continue to work toward the 216 votes needed, and believe with some of the changes they are making they are securing additional support. But the process is fluid and the timeline may shift.
Developing story.