Hundreds of firefighters gather to honor Lt. DeVoe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Hundreds of firefighters gathered on the Capitol steps in Harrisburg Friday morning.

They came for one reason and one man, Harrisburg Bureau of Fire Lt. Dennis DeVoe.

They came to honor one of their own.

Philadelphia fire department deputy commissioner of planning Craig Murphy said "fire service is a brotherhood."

York Area United Fire & Rescue fire chief Dan Hoff said "we are our brother's keeper."

Boston fire department firefighter Daniel Macauley said "this is basically when we see a lot of our friends, unfortunately is at funerals. sometimes you could go a couple years without seeing people, but this is unfortunately one of the biggest reunions."

Harrisburg Bureau of Fire Lt. DeVoe died after he was struck by an alleged drunk driver, while on his way to respond to a call.

On the day of his funeral, firefighters from Baltimore County to Boston, and across Pennsylvania answered the call to stand together in a sea of solidarity.

"We all mourn for each other, and we all do our best to support each other," Murphy said.

"Unfortunately we've gone through similar tragedies up in Boston, and members from these departments down here, always made the trip up," Macauley said.

"It's our duty, and we do not take it lightly. We take it serious, to support, not only the community, but that Department that's affected by this tragedy," Murphy said.

Lt. DeVoe's son and daughter led the procession, in front of their father's fellow brothers and sisters in firefighting.

"It means something to be able to come and pay our respects, and show the family and the whole department what that individual meant to all of us," Hoff said.

"I met him once, a great guy, basically one of those people that I can't say anything bad about," Macauley said.

"He was just a standup guy, all around. Always had a smile on his face. Always willing to help somebody out. I really feel for his family and this department," Hoff said.

Saying good-bye to a fellow firefighter, lost in the line of duty is a sobering reminder for the emergency responders who put their lives on the line for others every day.

Anyone of us could face the same ending," Murphy said.

"It's a reality that it could happen to anyone of these guys, at any given time," Hoff said.

"Seeing the family, hearing the bagpipes it just kind of sets in," Macauley said.

A tough job, but there is something that keeps firefighters motivated to continue to serve after a day like this one.

"It's just a love of the job, a love of our communities, ask any fireman, they'll tell you there's no better job in the world," Hoff said.