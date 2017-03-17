Irish dancers spread St. Patrick’s Day cheer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lancaster, PA. - Lancaster County going green today, as local Irish dancers spread some Saint Patrick's Day cheer. The dancers visited Stubby's Bar and Grille on East Frederick Street in Lancaster for a morning Irish breakfast show and then danced their way through Lancaster city. The dancers, who ranged in age from 9 to 18-years-old, were also joined by a fiddle player.

"I like doing it and having fun doing all the moves and everything," said Isaac Volpe, a 5 year competitive dancer.

The dancers, from the Paloma School of Dance, are also preparing for regional and national championships.