Lancaster County woman facing charges after attempting to stab man while holding infant, fighting police

PENN TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lancaster County woman is facing charges after attempting to stab a man while holding an infant before fighting and spitting on her arresting officers.

Keturah Johnson, 21, is facing charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, and endangering the welfare of a child among other charges.

On March 15, police were dispatched to an active domestic incident in the 100 block of Circle Drive.

Upon arrival, police saw Johnson holding an infant in one hand and a knife in her free hand.

Allegedly, Johnson threatened to kill a man inside the home by stabbing at him through a door while holding the infant. She caused minor injuries to the male by repeatedly hitting him in the face and back. Additionally, it is alleged that Johnson fought with an adult female in the residence, causing minor injuries.

As police took Johnson into custody, she spit on, kicked and fought officers until they were able to safely remove the infant from Johnson’s grip. The infant was not injured during the incident.

Johnson was charged and placed in Lancaster County Prison.