Match Day for medical students

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- The long wait is over for 135 medical students at Penn State College of Medicine. Friday afternoon, the students received envelopes containing the name of the places where they will serve their residencies. The annual tradition is known as "Match Day." One student from New Freedom, York County was very happy to be matched with Penn State Hershey.

"The residency program is one of the best," said Shehzad Siddique, a psychiatry student. "The program director is amazing, he's very helpful, and you just see a bunch of different pathologies, a bunch of different patient issues than you would other places."

The Match Day ceremony brings to a close months of evaluation to match medical students with their next programs.