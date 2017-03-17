× NutriBullet investigated over ‘exploding’ units

NutriBullet blenders are being accused of exploding while being used. Consumers are making claims that they were badly burned after the devices exploded.

One man, Pete Damiano, says he was injured while making sauce for his family. Damiano’s attorney says he put hot liquid into the blender and when he was using it the top blasted off causing first and second-degree burns to his hands, torso, and face.

The most recent edition of the NutriBullet manual supplies clear warnings to users regarding heated contents.

However, some say that its not just hot liquids that can cause burns.

