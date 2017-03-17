× One dead after morning crash in West Lampeter Twp.

WEST LAMPETER TWP., Pa. — A woman has died due to her injuries after an accident that happened this morning in West Lampeter Twp.

At 10:45 a.m. the West Lampeter Twp. Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle accident with entrapment at the intersection of Strasburg Pike and Rockvale Rd. The cars involved in the crash were a dark colored sedan and a pick-up truck.

According to police, the dark colored sedan was traveling east on Rockvale Rd. and signaled to turn left onto Strasburg Pike at a stop sign. After stopping, the dark colored sedan entered the intersection into the path of a south bound pick-up truck, police say.

Both cars had one occupant and both drivers were transported to a local hospital for treatment. Later it was learned that the driver of the dark colored sedan had succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.

The West Lampeter Twp. Police Department is asking anyone that may have witnessed this accident to call Officer Neidinger at 717-464-2421. The investigation is ongoing.