Rain & snow showers to start the weekend

CALM AND CLEAR TODAY: The breeze calms down to a light wind today, helping those wind chills feel just a bit better. That’s not saying a whole lot, as we stay well below average for our high today in the upper 30s and low 40s. We see plenty of sun, though as the snow continues to melt.

RAIN AND SNOW SHOWERS: We may see a few rain and snow showers out west by midnight before they track west-to-east for the early morning hours. A few off and on showers are possible throughout the day, especially for Dauphin, Lebanon and Lancaster counties. Flurries stick around for the early morning Sunday hours as the breeze kicks up to finish the weekend with highs in the mid 40s.

STAYING COLD NEXT WEEK: We near 50 by next Tuesday with increasing clouds ahead of our next cool front. It’ll do just enough to bring a little moisture, but drop our temperatures back down into the low 40s for the remainder of the week under otherwise mostly sunny skies.

Have a great Friday and a fantastic weekend!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long