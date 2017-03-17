× Shocking statements from detectives at hearing for York man who allegedly killed wife and unborn child with sword

YORK, Pa. — A York county man accused of killing his wife and unborn child with a sword back in court today for his preliminary hearing.

Police sharing the shocking things they say John Ziegler said the January evening the killings occurred.

Ziegler is accused of killing his pregnant wife, Diana Ziegler, and their unborn child. Police found Diana stabbed at Ziegler’s home on Ledge Drive in Jackson Township, York County around 4:15 p.m. on January 27th.

Lead investigator Detective Mark Baker from Northern York Regional Police testifying today that Ziegler gave a bizarre reason for killing his wife:

Ziegler told him, “The world is being controlled by hybrid humans, and I needed to destroy her to save the world.”

Baker says Ziegler believed his wife to be the “queen bee” of the hybrid humans.

Investigators say a sword was found on the back deck of the home, and medical examiner Dr. Johnson confirmed in court that Diana was stabbed 3-4 times by “a sharp, heavy object.”

Baker testified Ziegler was very upset the day of the killing and had “a little anxiety” about what happened. Ziegler allegedly told him he thought he did the right thing. Detective Robert Ryman from Northern York Regional also testifying. He says Ziegler asked him if he had done the right thing.

Ziegler allegedly told baker he had been, “feeling off for the past three months.”

We asked Ziegler’s attorney John “Jay” Abom if they will be using insanity as a defense when it goes to trial. Abom said, “You’re very perceptive. But I have no comment.”

York County’s Assistant District Attorney Chuck Murphy also not speculating on what will happen.

“I’m not going to comment. That’s up to him and his attorney as to how they will handle the case. Evidence came out as we expected it to and we’ll start to prepare for trial.”

John Ziegler’s family provided no comment. When asked about the possibility of the death penalty, the prosecutor said he could provide no comment.

Ziegler will be back in court April 21st for his formal arraignment on homicide charges.