State basketball playoffs heating up in second round

After two extra days of anticipation thanks to Winter Storm Stella, local basketball teams finally took the floor on Thursday for second round action in the PIAA state playoffs.

FOX43 has highlights from Thursday’s PIAA state tournament second round games:

Here's a complete list of local scores:

6A BOYS

Archbishop Ryan 71, CD East 66

Hempfield 49, Williamsport 45

Emmaus 64, Harrisburg 61

Carlisle 85, Lincoln 69

5A BOYS

Chester 61, Hershey 51

Archbishop Wood 80, Mechanicsburg 56

Northeastern 61, Upper Merion 40

Archbishop Carroll 78, Palmyra 41

4A BOYS

Middletown 59, Greater Johnstown 53

3A BOYS

Lancaster Mennonite 61, Hughesville 44

Delaware Valley Charter 71, Trinity 60

2A BOYS

Masterman 69, Halifax 41

1A BOYS

York Country Day 61, Millville 49

6A GIRLS

Cardinal O'Hara 55, Central York 35

Penn Hills 58, Cedar Cliff 41

5A GIRLS

Susquehannock 51, New Oxford 34

Archbishop Carroll 48, Harrisburg 45

4A GIRLS

Northern Lebanon 51, Mifflinburg 25

Lancaster Catholic 59, Forest Hills 54

3A GIRLS

York Catholic 60, Pine Grove 46

West Shamokin 59, Delone Catholic 47

2A GIRLS

Camp Hill 60, Greensburg Central Catholic 52

1A GIRLS

Lebanon Catholic 68, Faith Christian 33

Nativity BVM 50, Linden Hall 48