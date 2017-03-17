State basketball playoffs heating up in second round
After two extra days of anticipation thanks to Winter Storm Stella, local basketball teams finally took the floor on Thursday for second round action in the PIAA state playoffs.
FOX43 has highlights from Thursday’s PIAA state tournament second round games:
Here's a complete list of local scores:
6A BOYS
Archbishop Ryan 71, CD East 66
Hempfield 49, Williamsport 45
Emmaus 64, Harrisburg 61
Carlisle 85, Lincoln 69
5A BOYS
Chester 61, Hershey 51
Archbishop Wood 80, Mechanicsburg 56
Northeastern 61, Upper Merion 40
Archbishop Carroll 78, Palmyra 41
4A BOYS
Middletown 59, Greater Johnstown 53
3A BOYS
Lancaster Mennonite 61, Hughesville 44
Delaware Valley Charter 71, Trinity 60
2A BOYS
Masterman 69, Halifax 41
1A BOYS
York Country Day 61, Millville 49
6A GIRLS
Cardinal O'Hara 55, Central York 35
Penn Hills 58, Cedar Cliff 41
5A GIRLS
Susquehannock 51, New Oxford 34
Archbishop Carroll 48, Harrisburg 45
4A GIRLS
Northern Lebanon 51, Mifflinburg 25
Lancaster Catholic 59, Forest Hills 54
3A GIRLS
York Catholic 60, Pine Grove 46
West Shamokin 59, Delone Catholic 47
2A GIRLS
Camp Hill 60, Greensburg Central Catholic 52
1A GIRLS
Lebanon Catholic 68, Faith Christian 33
Nativity BVM 50, Linden Hall 48