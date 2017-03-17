× Tracking winter weather

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory from 2-11 A.M. on Saturday because some spots will get icy.

WINTER WEATHER: Tonight, we’ll get spotty snow, rain, and freezing drizzle. The spotty rain and spotty freezing drizzle will mainly happen in spots in Lancaster, York, Adams, and Franklin Counties. Because the ground is so cold–and snow cooled–the rain and drizzle can instantly freeze into ice when it hits un-salt-treated surfaces. So, a few spots will get icy. Other spots will just see some spotty, hit or miss snow. Overall, the spots that see the snow will get no accumulation, a coating, or up to an inch. It’s the nature of spotty, hit or miss snow.

SATURDAY SNOW: During the daylight hours on Saturday, we’ll get some spotty showers and spotty flurries. If you get the flurries or snow, it will not accumulate. If you see the rain, it won’t be freezing rain because the ground will be warmer. Even though it will be cloudy, heat from the sun still makes it through the clouds to warm up the ground.

SATURDAY NIGHT: We’ll see spotty snow throughout Saturday night. Expect a coating or up to an inch if you get the snow.

SUNNIER SUNDAY: After morning clouds, the sun returns Sunday afternoon. Highs reach the mid 40s.

MORE SHOWERS: Yet, cloudy skies come back for Monday, and a few showers come back in the afternoon, too. Highs climb to near 50. Then, we’ll stay near 50 on Tuesday, but the sunny skies return.

COLD AGAIN: Even though we are sunny on Wednesday, we will feel the chill with highs in the low 40s. The skies stay sunny on Thursday, and highs in the 40s continue.

MORE RAIN: 50s finally come back on Friday, and they stay for Saturday of next week. The price to pay? Some rain. Expect a few showers on Friday; most of us stay dry throughout the day. On Saturday of next week, we spend the morning dry; then, we’ll see widespread scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

-Meteorologist Drew Anderson