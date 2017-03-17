× York man convicted in heroin overdose death

YORK, Pa. — Angel Alicea III, 27, of York, was found guilty of drug delivery resulting in death and manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance.

On Sept. 18, 2015 Randy Crone III, 22, was found unresponsive and died of a heroin overdose.

Common Pleas Judge Maria Musti Cook revoked bail in the case and scheduled sentencing for May 2 at 1:30 p.m. The jury returned its verdict after 1 1/2 hours of deliberation.