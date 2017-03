× Accident on I-83 southbound shuts down traffic in Springettsbury Township

SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa — An accident on I-83 shuts down both southbound lanes Saturday morning.

According to PennDOT, the crash occurred around 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning on I-83 southbound near mile marker 19.7. One vehicle rolled over, and hit the barrier causing damage.

There is no word on any injuries, however, both lanes will not be opened until the barrier is repaired.