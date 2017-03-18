Early morning fire displaces 5 people in Lancaster County

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa — Early morning fire displaces two adults and three children on Old Philadelphia Pike in East Lampeter Township.

Chief of Witmer Fire Fire Protection Association, Chris Kauffman says they responded to the call on 2310 Old Philadelphia Pike around 12:30 Saturday morning. It took crews about 30 minutes to get the blaze under control and remained on scene until 5 a.m. The blaze started in the laundry room, but the cause is listed as undetermined. The damage to the house and it’s contents totals $180,000.

There were working smoke detectors in the house, and no injuries were reported.

The Red Cross of Central PA responded to assist the 5 people displaced by the fire.