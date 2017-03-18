Fallen firefighter honored during Harrisburg St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa.-- Somber moments during the Saint Patrick's Day Parade in Harrisburg on Saturday.

Dozens of firefighters and uniformed personnel marched in the parade in honor of Harrisburg Bureau of Fire Lt. Dennis DeVoe. The show of support came after the city's Bureau of Fire sent out an open invitation to march with them in his honor.

Each fire truck was draped with black bunting and also had a sign marking DeVoe's last alarm, March 11, 2017. The evening before, DeVoe was responding to a house fire on Lexington Street in the city, when police say his vehicle was hit by a suspected impaired driver. DeVoe died the next day, March 11th, at Penn State Hershey Medical Center.

He served the Harrisburg Bureau of Fire for 21-years, he leaves behind his wife and four children. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the DeVoe family. To make a donation, click here: https://www.gofundme.com/lieutenant-dennis-devoe