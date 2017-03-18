Family charged after son leads police on a chase

LITITZ BOROUGH, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa — A family is in charged after a teen leads police on a pursuit Wednesday morning.

According to Lititz Borough Police, Bailey Stauffer, 18 of Lititz was driving through the intersection of North Cedar Street and Leaman Street just after midnight when police tried to stop him for a traffic violation. Stauffer refused to stop for the officer and instead led police on a pursuit.

Police quickly ended the pursuit due to Stauffer’s unsafe driving and roadway conditions.

An hour later, Stauffer was found and taken into custody. His parents Eric Bradley Stauffer, 37 and Michelle Louise Stauffer, 36 were also chargeded after they tried too conceal their son’s location to try and prevent his arrest.

Bailey is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, drivers required to be licensed and a stop sign violation.

He and his parents have been summoned to district court. They are all presumed innocent.