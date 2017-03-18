Family, friends, and service members say farewell to Lt. DeVoe, remembering him as a family man and a “true leader”

SHREWSBURY, YORK COUNTY, Pa. — “He was like the definition of a true firefighter. He was the fireman’s firefighter. He was, you know, the best there is,” said Captain Brian Howell with Eureka Volunteer Fire Company.

Firefighters, family, and friends say farewell to Harrisburg Fire Lieutenant Dennis DeVoe and recall their fond memories of the man they call a leader.

Family, friends, and emergency officials from across the area gathered at Grace Fellowship Church in Shrewsbury to honor Lieutenant Dennis DeVoe and say their final goodbyes to someone they say led by example.

“He’s going to be truly missed as a true leader,” said Deputy Fire Chief Chad Deardorff with York City Fire.

Lieutenant DeVoe was a firefighter with Harrisburg Bureau of fire. He also spent time volunteering for Eureka Volunteer Fire Company where lifelong friends remember him and where his uniform now rests.

“He’s an all-around go getter. He was a family man to a tee. It’s going to be tough for somebody to fill them shoes,” added Captain Howell.

DeVoe was responding to a deadly fire on March 10th – when he was hit by a driver who was under the influence. He later died from his injuries. Friends of DeVoe say his legacy lives on. He’ll be remembered “as a true leader and a family man”.

“He cherished his family life. He cherished his children,” added Deardorff.

DeVoe was known to many as a friend who enjoyed time helping and teaching others, living selflessly. Now, firefighters want to make sure they can help his wife and children.

“It’s a brotherhood and a sisterhood and they will, if she calls somebody up and says her roofs leaking, she’ll have probably 20 people coming down to help her figure out why its leaking and repair it,” added Deardorff.

As friends and family entered the church to say farewell to a fearless leader, the sky cleared, and the sun shone bright over Lieutenant Dennis DeVoe, a man who spent 21 years saving others.

“It just magnifies the effects if it’s somebody that you know, close to and worked with, you know, throughout your life. He’s never going to be forgotten,” said Deardorff.