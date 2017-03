Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MYERSTOWN, Lebanon County, Pa.-- A special milestone was celebrated in Lebanon County on Saturday. Stephen Holubec became a Centenarian!

From the Great Depression, to World War II, he says in his 100 years, he's seen a lot of things change, but that he hasn't changed a bit! So, what are his secrets to longevity?

"Hard work. Hard work plus exercise," Holubec said.

Those who know Stephen say he is as sharp as ever. We wish him a very happy 100th birthday!