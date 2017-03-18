× Man poses as Water Company employee, robs home in Lebanon County

LEBANON, LEBANON COUNTY, Pa — Lebanon City Police are searching for a man who they say stole cash from elderly residents after saying he was from the water company.

According to Lebanon City Police, on Friday around 12:40 p.m., a man knocked on a door along the 100 block of South 4th Avenue in Lebanon claiming to be from the water company and that he needed to test the water. Once inside, he led the victim’s in the basement, went back upstairs and stole a substantial amount of money.

The man is described as 40 to 45 years old, 5′ 6″ tall and weighs 160 lbs. The man was wearing a short black jacket with orange stripes and a baseball style hat. The suspect also spoke another language, the victim’s believe it was Spanish.

Police are reminding all resident s to not open your door to anyone you do not know, as to see identification, call the business the person purports to be representing and finally, call police if you are suspicious of the person.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Lebanon City Police at 717-272-2054 or Crime Stoppers at 717-270-9800.