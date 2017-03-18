× Shooting in Lancaster County leaves 2 people hospitalized

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa — A shooting in East Lampeter Township Friday night leaves two people in the hospital, and one of them in serious condition.

According to East Lampeter Township Police, they responded to the 100 block of Crest Avenue for reports of a shooting just before 8 p.m. Friday. When police arrived on scene, one man was taken to Lancaster General Hospital for what appears to be a self inflicted gunshot wound. He is in serious but stable condition. The second victim was transported to a hospital with minor orthopedic injuries and is expected to be released.

An investigation into the incident is on-going and there is no danger to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Scott Eelman at 717-291-4676.