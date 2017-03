× Snowmobile crash kills Pottsville man in Schuylkill County

SCHYULKILL HAVEN, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa — A Pottsville man is dead after he lost control of his snowmobile Friday night.

Dennis G. Keefer III, 22, was driving a snowmobile aroun 11:30 p.m. on Second Mountain near Weiser State Game Lands in Wayne Township when he lost control and struck a tree

Schuylkill County Assistant Coroner Debra Detweiler responded to the scene and pronounced Keefer dead at the scene.