× Sunnier skies Sunday afternoon

TRACKING SNOW: Tonight, the spotty showers will switch over to sleet, briefly, and then to snow. The spotty light snow will pop up over spots in Cumberland, Franklin, Adams, York, and Perry Counties. Western Mifflin and Juniata County will also get some light snow. While you can get a coating to an inch if you get the snow, most spots will get a coating or a bit more than a coasting. Everyone else stays snow free. For the spots seeing the snow, it ends a few hours before sunrise (3-6 A.M.)

SUNNIER SUNDAY: After grey skies for part of the morning, sun quickly breaks through the clouds by late in the morning. We’ll have sunny skies in the afternoon as highs reach the mid 40s. We’ll start Monday morning sunny, but then clouds take over in the afternoon, and we’ve got grey skies again. Highs do reach 50, though!

TRACKING SHOWERS: Even though we start Monday sunny, we turn cloudy in the afternoon. Late Monday evening, right after rush hour, scattered showers will spread from west to east. We’ll have the scattered showers until a few hours before daybreak. With the showers still nearby on Tuesday morning, we’ll start out cloudy. Then, like our Sunday, the sun starts breaking out. We’ll get nice and sunny in the afternoon.

UP & DOWN TEMPERATURES: We’ll have another high of 50 on Tuesday, then highs drop to 42 on Wednesday. The wind chills on Wednesday will make it feel in the 30s. After highs climb up to 48 on Thursday, they keep going: we get 54 on Friday and 60 on Saturday.

TRACKING THUNDERSTORMS: After a dry Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, we’ll get scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon as a cold front crosses. We do see some sun Saturday morning.

-Meteorologist Drew Anderson