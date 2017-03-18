× York Township man dragged 15 feet by garbage truck Friday morning

YORK TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa — An elderly man is hospitalized after he was struck and dragged 15 feet by a garbage truck in York Township.

According to York Area Regional Police, Edwin Beck Jr., 80, was found lying in the street on the 2900 block Woodshed Terrace in York Township. Further investigation found that Beck, a Resident of Woodshed terrace was struck by a garbage truck, ended up underneath the truck and was dragged 15 feet.

Beck suffered severe injuries to his right arm and upper body and was transported to York Hospital.

York Area Regional Police inspected the garbage truck as part of its investigation and continue to investigate the accident.