12-hours no match York County high school students at Mini-Thon

SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, York County, Pa.-- Students danced the day away at Central York High School on Saturday. The school held its 6th Annual 12-hour Mini-Thon to raise money for the Four Diamonds Fund. It provides money for children being treated for cancer at Penn State Hershey Medical Center.

"Once you come one year, you're going to come the rest, it's just how it works. People that come when they are seniors, they regret not coming the year before. It's a great thing to do and it's a lot of fun to do with your friends, be able to dance, eat as much food as you want," said Sophomore Tucker Haas.

Haas understands how important the event is. He is a cancer survivor, being diagnosed with Sarcoma when he was just two-years old.

On Saturday, Haas and his classmates danced and moved for 12-hours.

The Mini-Thon is a shorter version of Penn State University's Annual Dance Marathon "THON" held in State College.