CDC: Opioid addiction can start in just days

ATLANTA, Ga.– Doctors who limit the supply of opioids they prescribe to three-days or less, may help patients avoid the dangers of dependence and addiction.

Researchers with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention looked at a sample of patients from health insurers and managed care plans, specifically examining opioid use among patients not being treated for cancer.

They found the odds of long-term opioid use increased sharply after five-days of taking the drugs. Also, the rate of long-term opioid use increased about

13-percent for patients who took opioids for eight-days or longer.

The team notes opioid prescriptions have nearly quadrupled since 1999

even though there has been no overall change in Americans reported levels of pain. Health experts encourage patients to discuss the use of narcotic painkillers with their doctor when they are prescribed.

The findings appear in the CDC’s “Morbidity and Mortality Weekly report.” To read the entire article, click here: http://bit.ly/2npnW3w