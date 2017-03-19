Celebrity memorabilia auction raises money for children’s books at local library

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa,-- Children in York will have new books to read, thanks to money raised at Martin Library on Sunday.

The library held its 20th Annual Celebrity Auction, where a variety of celebrity memorabilia was put on the auction block. Items like football helmets autographed by NFL quarterback Tony Romo and CD's signed by singer Taylor Swift, were up for grabs.

"They get to see the library in a different way and that they can get items that you don't kind of expect to be able to get at a library, all while being able to support a good cause," said Laura O'Grady, Director of Development for York County Libraries.

More than 300-items were sold at the auction, raising more than $4,000.00. That money will be used to purchase new children's books for Martin Library.