× Duncannon nightclub goes up in flames Sunday morning

DUNCANNON, PERRY COUNTY, Pa — Crews spent hours on the scene of a 2-alarm nightclub fire in Duncannon, Sunday morning.

According to 911 Dispatch, crews were called to the scene of Tubby’s nightclub on the first block of Inn Road just before 3 a.m. Sunday morning for a fire. Crews spent over 4 hours on scene of the 2-alarm fire before it was cleared.

No injuries have been reported from this fire.