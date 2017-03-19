Irish festivities draw crowd in Lancaster even after St. Patrick’s Day

LANCASTER, Pa.– Irish themed establishments in Lancaster carried on St. Patrick’s Day traditions on Sunday at the annual King Street Seisiun.

The block party, which shut down King Street for the day featured live music, irish dancers, traditional food and beer. Annie Bailey’s Irish Pub tells us — the event was made possible — by the community and local businesses coming together.

“So this is kind of like the cap to our St. Paddy’s Day weekend. It’s a great community event. It’s a great way for us to engage with local non-profit’s that do just basic things for our city,” says Joshua Funk, owner of Annie Bailey’s Irish Pub.

Proceeds from the event benefit several local non-profit organizations including the Junior League of Lancaster, Lancaster Office of Promotion, Music For Everyone, Lancaster City Alliance, A Week Away and the United Way of Lancaster.