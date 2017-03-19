Lancaster man charged in February shooting of taxi driver in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa — Police have charged a Lancaster man with shooting a taxi driver in February.

According to the Lancaster Bureau of Police, Ahlias Rivera, 19, of Lancaster has been charged in the shooting of a 24 year-old taxi driver on February 15th.

The shooting happened on the 700 block of Poplar Street around 4:15 a.m. during an attempted robbery on Feb 15th. The victim was shot in the leg and torso, and was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Rivera was charged on Saturday with criminal attempt to commit homicide, aggravated assault, robbery of a motor vehicle, firearms not to be carried without a license and firearms discharged. Rivera was already in Lancaster Couny Prison on unrelated charges. He was arraigned on Saturday and bail was set at $2 million.

Anyone with information related to this assault is urged to contact Detective Will Smith at the Lancaster City Police at (717) 735-3351 or Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913. You can also click the Submit a Tip button on our website, www.lancasterpolice.com, or Text a Tip to Crime Stoppers by texting LANCS plus your message to 847411. Tipsters may remain anonymous and do not have to give their names. All persons accused of a crime are considered innocent unless proven guilty in court.