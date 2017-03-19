Two more local basketball teams advance to PIAA Final Four
The mid-March snowstorm forced the PIAA to play quarterfinals games on Sunday. Santander Arena in Reading hosted five consecutive contests involving local teams and only one came away victorious. York Catholic’s girls used a 20-7 rally in the second half to overtake Saint Basil Academy and went on to win 40-31. The Irish exacted revenge from last year’s state playoff loss to Saint Basil. Lancaster Catholic and Bishop McDevitt’s girls went head to head in a battle of Crusaders in the 4A quarterfinals. Lancaster Catholic won by double digits 62-46 to advance to the semifinals.
Here is FOX43’s coverage of all six Sunday playoff games:
Here are the results of Sunday's games involving local teams.
PIAA Quarterfinals
6A Boys
Reading 70 Plymouth-Whitemarsh 61
5A Boys
Archbishop Wood 71 Spring Grove 48
3A Boys
Neumann-Goretti 69 Lancaster Mennonite 56
4A Girls
Lancaster Catholic 62 Bishop McDevitt 46
3A Girls
York Catholic 40 Saint Basil Academy 31
2A Girls
Mahanoy Area 48 Camp Hill 42