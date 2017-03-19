× York County man accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting 15-year old girl

CARLISLE, Cumberland County, Pa.– A York County man is facing charges, after state police say he repeatedly forced himself on a teenage girl.

Troopers with the Carlisle Barracks arrested 42-year old Robert Snedeker of Hanover and say he sexually assaulted a 15-year old girl multiple times.

Snedeker is charged with Statutory Sexual Assault and Corruption of Minors.

He waived his preliminary hearing and will be arraigned next month.