Dover woman facing charges after hit-and-run, striking arresting officers

YORK, YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A Dover woman is facing charges after being involved in a hit-and-run before getting into a physical altercation with police officers as they took her into custody.

Taylor Grim, 20, is facing charges of aggravated assault, criminal mischief and other related offenses for the incident.

On March 12 shortly after midnight, a York City Police Officer was flagged down on S. Queen St. for a reported hit-and-run. The officer observed the damage to the vehicle, and found parts from the striking vehicle were still at the scene. A witness described the woman driving the striking car as a heavy set white female that fled the scene.

Over an hour later, 911 dispatchers received a call about a maroon vehicle with damage to the front in the parking lot of Lowe’s in Delco Plaza. The driver of the car, later identified as Grim, was slumped over the wheel, according to the criminal complaint.

Upon arrival, police found that the vehicle matched the description of the one involved in the hit-and-run. After making contact with Grim she was placed in the rear of a patrol car.

Police began to interview Grim, asking if she had been in an accident earlier that day. Grim told officers that she had been hit by someone else while driving. Police disputed her claims, telling Grim that her vehicle was involved in a hit-and-run from earlier that day.

At that time, police proceeded to inspect Grim’s vehicle and search for an insurance and registration card. While police were searching, Grim rolled down her window and began to yell at the officers for checking her car. Then, Grim began to reach out the open window to open the patrol car door from the outside. Police advised her to step out of the car, but she refused.

Police then attempted to remove Grim from the vehicle, and she became combative, kicking an officer in the testicles and punching him. Several officers proceeded to restrain Grim, who continued to punch and kick. Once secured, Grim was taken to Central Booking.

Upon arrival to Central Booking, Grim remained angry and combative, causing police to use a restraint chair to keep her at bay. While Grim was being searched, police found 3 Xanax pills and an unidentified pill.