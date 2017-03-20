× Driver shears utility pole in York County; police say crash is DUI related

DOVER TOWNSHIP, York County, Pa.– The Northern York County Regional Police Department is investigating a crash that closed part of East Canal Road on Sunday night.

The crash happened just before 9:00 p.m. on East Canal, between Fox Run Road and Cardinal Lane, very close to the police department. The driver crashed into a utility pole, causing it to snap. The SUV flipped on to its side before coming to a rest.

According to the police department’s Twitter account, the crash was DUI related. No injuries were reported.