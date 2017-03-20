× Drunk driver who killed Harrisburg firefighter unable to post $1 million bail

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Khanyae Kendall, 19, suspected of driving while under the influence when she struck and killed a Harrisburg firefighter, has been charged with homicide by vehicle while under the influence and homicide by vehicle.

According to court documents, Kendall was unable to post $1 million in bail. She is being held at Dauphin County Prison.

Lt. Dennis DeVoe was struck by Kendall when he was en route to a two-alarm fire on Lexington Street. DeVoe was a 21-year veteran of the Harrisburg Bureau of Fire. The night of the fire, he had just left a memorial service for a fellow firefighter who recently died of cancer.

Police said Kendall was under the influence and ran a stop sign in the area of Walnut and 14th Streets in Harrisburg. DeVoe was taken to Penn State Hershey Medical Center, where he remained in critical condition Friday, March 10. He died the next day.

Kendall later went to an area hospital on her own seeking treatment, but when officers arrived, they determined she was the driver who crashed into Lt. DeVoe’s vehicle.

Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 30.