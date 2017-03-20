× Drunken man charged in weekend home/invasion burglary

CARLISLE, Pa. – A drunken man faces several charges in a weekend home invasion/burglary. 33 year old Freddy Knight-Wilson, was arrested on Saturday March 18th, after it was reported that he had broken into a residence on the 1st block of East North Street, in the Borough of Carlisle.

Knight-Wilson forcefully kicked and damaged the front door and gained entry of the home while one resident fled. He also made various threats to the reminding occupants that he would cause them serious bodily injury and death.

Police arrived on-scene and took Knight-Wilson into custody. He was found to be highly intoxicated.

Charges against Knight-Wilson include Burglary, Criminal Trespass, Terroristic Threats, Criminal Mischief and Public Drunkenness. He was taken to Cumberland County Prison.