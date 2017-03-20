× FOX43 Sports Poll: Is your bracket busted?

The first weekend of the NCAA Tournament is in the books, leaving us with the Sweet 16, or the final teams competing for the National Championship.

Of course, that means 52 other teams have already been eliminated, and perfect brackets are hard to come by.

In fact, ESPN only has 18 perfect brackets remaining.

Only 18 of 18 MILLION brackets in @espn's NCAA Tournament bracket challenge still have a perfect #Sweet16. pic.twitter.com/8c9DGHHv0l — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 20, 2017

CBS Sports reports having NO perfect brackets left.

With so few perfect brackets left, obviously, more brackets have been busted than not.

Top seeds Villanova, Duke and Louisville have already fallen, and many were tournament favorites to win it all.

Surprise teams Michigan, Xavier and South Carolina are coming off huge upsets and could make their mark even further in the later rounds.

However, top seeds Kentucky, Kanas and University of North Carolina remain, leaving many with a chance to still win their pools.

Our question is, is your bracket busted?