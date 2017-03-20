Haines Shoe House open for tours

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HELLAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- The Haines Shoe House in York County celebrates the first day of spring with its grand opening.

An iconic piece of York County history, the shoe-shaped building was constructed by shoe salesman Mahlon Haines in 1948, as a form of advertisement. It opens during the spring season every year. One of the owners is encouraging passers-by to stop in for a tour.

"The Shoe House is just another big piece of York County history," said Melanie Schmuck. "We like to keep the tradition going."

The Shoe House also sells ice cream, which the owners say gives customers extra incentive to stop in, especially on warmer days. You can click here for tour information.