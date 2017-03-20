Happy Spring! Plenty of sunshine to start the week

CLOSER TO AVERAGE: We see just as much sunshine today with milder temperatures nearing 50. A few clouds and northwesterly winds limit temperatures venturing any higher, but we remain dry for the first day of Spring! Right at average, too!

A FEW OVERNIGHT SHOWERS: Spotty showers move in west before the morning commute and will remain spotty throughout the mid-morning. These won’t produce any heavy rain or very hazardous driving conditions. Just a few passing showers that may produce some moderate rain and wet roads for some of the morning. Grab the umbrella and slow it down a bit if you find yourself in one. Otherwise Tuesday looks mild again, right at average in the low 50s under partly cloudy skies after a start around 40.

TEMPS COOL AND SLOWLY RISE: A cold front dips our temperatures and kicks up those winds for Wednesday. We hover just below 40 with breezes out of the northwest gusting to 20mph. Temperatures rebound by the weekend, nearing 50 with some 60s for Saturday! We may see a few drops of rain on Friday, but the better chance heads our way next Sunday with highs remaining warmer in the 50s.

Have a great start to your work week!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long