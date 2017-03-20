× Lancaster man self-inflicts gunshot wound, investigation ongoing

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– One man is in serious condition after a self-inflicting a gunshot wound.

On March 17 at approximately 8 p.m., police responded to a residence in the 100 block of Crest Avenue for a report of a shooting.

A male was transported to Lancaster General Hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He is in serious but stable condition. Another resident of the home was transported to the hospital with a minor orthopedic injury and is expected to be released.

The investigation is on-going and there is no danger to the public. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Scott Eelman at 717-291-4676.