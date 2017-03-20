× Man charged with strangulation in domestic assault

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. – A Wormleysburg man is charged in a domestic assault over the weekend. West Shore Regional Police Department were contacted on Sunday at around 1:45 p.m. by a female victim regarding an assault that occurred in the 500 Block of North Second Street, Wormleysburg.

The victim reported that 32-year-old Shawn Michael Shepard had assaulted her and strangled her to the point that she went unconscious. The victim suffered injuries and received treatment at a local hospital.

Charges against Shepard included Strangulation and Simple Assault.