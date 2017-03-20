× Man loses $2,000 in jury duty scam

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. – A Lancaster Township man reported that he received a phone call from a person identifying himself as a member of the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

The caller told the victim that he had failed to respond to a subpoena for jury duty and that there was a warrant for his arrest. In order to satisfy the warrant, the victim was told to get four $500 Money Pack pre-paid cards and provide him with the numbers, which the victim did.

He later realized it was a scam. Loss $2,000.